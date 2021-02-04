Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has broken into the spanish market after three of his song got featured in a Spanish movie titled Black Beach.

This comes as a good news to the musician since he would be pocketing some cool cash.

The movie is about lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

According to a source, the movie was shoot in some part of Ghana together with Spain and Belgium.

Shatta Wale’s song which got featured in the movie was his My level, Mama and Ayoo.

Watch snippet of the video below:

We believe 2021 has started on a good note for Shatta even though he is having a fight with the unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy Ayisha Modi.