Ghanaian screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown has once again proven that she’s down to earth and not a classist as compared to a majority of her colleagues in the showbiz industry.

In this video, the actress with a fortune at the bank stopped by the traders at Kantamanto to buy some used clothes popularly known as ‘Broni waawu’.

The happy traders can be seen beaming with smiles as they gave her a variety of clothes to choose from.

Mcbrown who always mingles with the poor on the other hand can be seen selecting her favourites among the many clothes which were given to her by the second-hand clothing traders.

Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has for the first time reacted to her court case with Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking on UTV last night, the actress and TV show host confirmed that the news that went rife three days ago that she, A Plus and Mr Logic were fined H¢60,000 (5,000 penalty units) was true.

She explained that the court acquitted Fada Dickson and UTV.

However, Dr Fadda Dickson, manager of the Despite Media Group – owners of UTV – was acquitted and discharged by the court.