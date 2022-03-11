“She has always had the heavy backside” – Reactions after throwback pictures of Hajia Bintu went viral on the net (Video)

- Advertisement -

Hajia Bintu has disputed the wild allegations that she went under the knife to get her nice physique after sharing a massive throwback video of herself.

It is now clear that Hajia Bintu has possessed her heavy backside since childhood as we can all testify to in the video that has since garnered massive reactions on the local digital space.

Now, no one can call her out for using pills or going under the knife to get her enviable magnificent body.

Enemies and critics should now bow their heads in shame for falsely accusing her of having artificial body parts just like some other female celebrities who purchased theirs from the surgeon.

