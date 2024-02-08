type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"She has mumumized him" - Ghanaians say as Afua Asantewaa's hubbby carries...
News

“She has mumumized him” – Ghanaians say as Afua Asantewaa’s hubbby carries her bag while she walks empty-handed

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
She has mumumized him - Ghanaians say as Afua Asantewaa's hubbby carries her bag while she walks empty-handed
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on the internet are currently blasting sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa for reducing her husband’s to her bag carrier.

In a new video that has caused a massive stir online, Afua Asantewaa was seen at the airport alongside her manager and husband.

Shockingly, Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Mr Kof Aduonum was the one who captured in the viral video holding the sing-a-thon champion’s bag.

READ ALSO: You’re not a star, you depend on rich men for survival – Lilwin attacks and insults Martha Ankomah (Video)

Bizarrely, Afua Asantewaa was walking empty-handed while Mr Kofi Aduonum was carrying the heavy bag.

As suggested by, some Ghanaians, Afua Asantewaa should learn how to respect her hubby in public.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

According to these disappointed netizens, Afua Asantewaa shouldn’t have allowed her hubby to carry the bag while she was walking empty-handed.

READ ALSO: Stupid idiot, you’re senseless, who are you? – Angry Lilwin insults Martha Ankomah basabasa (Video)

READ ALSO: Lilwin’s wife allegedly divorces him; Actor gets accused of reportedly sleeping with other actresses and single motherhood revelations

TODAY

Thursday, February 8, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81.7 ° F
81.7 °
81.7 °
67 %
1mph
30 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more