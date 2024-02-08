“She has mumumized him” – Ghanaians say as Afua Asantewaa’s hubbby carries her bag while she walks empty-handed

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on the internet are currently blasting sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa for reducing her husband’s to her bag carrier.

In a new video that has caused a massive stir online, Afua Asantewaa was seen at the airport alongside her manager and husband.

Shockingly, Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Mr Kof Aduonum was the one who captured in the viral video holding the sing-a-thon champion’s bag.

Bizarrely, Afua Asantewaa was walking empty-handed while Mr Kofi Aduonum was carrying the heavy bag.

As suggested by, some Ghanaians, Afua Asantewaa should learn how to respect her hubby in public.

According to these disappointed netizens, Afua Asantewaa shouldn’t have allowed her hubby to carry the bag while she was walking empty-handed.

