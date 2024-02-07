Stupid idiot, you’re senseless, who are you? – Angry Lilwin insults Martha Ankomah basabasa (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian movie star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has mercilessly descended on Martha Ankomah for disrespecting Kumawood.

According to Liwlin, Martha Ankomah told director Frank Fiifi Garbin that Kumawood doesn’t produce any sensible movies hence she will never work with the Kumasi-based stars after she was approached for a gig.

As furiously stated by Lilwin, even heavyweights in the movie industry have worked with Kumawood hence he finds it very disrespectful for Martha Ankomah to say such about our local movie industry.

Lilwin who was full of anger further mocked Martha Ankomah for being irrelevant after the collapse of the movie industry.

The award-winning actor continued that even if Martha Ankomah avails herself for a free gig, Kumawood directors won’t use her because of her insolence.

