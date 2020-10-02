- Advertisement -

A new post by Mr. Richard Brown alias Osebo The Zaraman on social media has caught the attention of netizens.

The post he has shared on his social media page has himself and beautiful actress Jackie Appiah posing for the camera looking cute together.

It has raised eyebrows already as social media users are already drawing their own conclusions to the picture.

Because he posted it just after he shared that of his baby mama Nana Aba Anamoah and son where he was asking them for forgiveness.

Osebo Post on IG

As it’s known Osebo and Nana Aba Anamoah have had their own share of relationship issues(bitter experience).

The two were once the talk of the town but all of a sudden their beautiful love story took a different turn.

It came out that the reason for their fall out due to the fact that Osebo the Zaraman left his son at age 3 and refused to take duties of him and Nana Aba has single-handedly raised her son till date.

At a point Osebo tried to take responsibilities for his son but he wasn’t allowed by Nana Aba making things go bitter between them. This caused their sudden breakup.

The one question Netizens are asking is that, “Is Osebo eyeing Jackie Appiah now that Nana Aba has chosen to ignore his open apology on social media?” Well, with time secrets will unveil.

Captioning the photo he shared on social media, Osebo wrote; “She is so humble and beautiful. May the Good God bless your Good heart ?? and your kindness ?. ? keep it up ?”

See screenshot below;

Osebo and Jackie Appiah

In other related news, Actress Jackie Appiah was dominating the headlines following rumours that she was pregnant and the incumbent Liberian President George Oppong Weah is responsible.

This news popped up after an Instagram Undercover Journalist Abba The Great alleged. It became the controversy that everyone was talking about.

However, Jackie Appiah has come out to debunk rumors asking her fans to ignore and rubbish such claims. She is not pregnant nor having any intimate relationship with President Oppong Weah.