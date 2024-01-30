She never married or had children – Family of Dr Grace Boadu speaks for the first time (Video)

- Advertisement -

The family of Dr Grace Boadu has spoken for the first time following her shocking death.

Speaking in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, late Dr Grace Boadu’s uncle disclosed that the herbal practitioner never married or had kids.

According to the uncle, Dr Grace Boadu was still preparing to marry and hopefully have kids until her untimely demise.

Dr Grace Boadu’s mourning uncle additionally disclosed that the family is very hurt that she left no child behind.

Currently, preparations from her one week observation are underway.

Who’s Dr Grace Boadu

Dr. Boadu is a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. After graduating from school, she worked with the County Hospital, Kumasi; Mary Lucy Hospital, Accra; Kropo Charity Hospital, and Ebenezer Maternity Home, Kumasi.

Dr. Grace started having reoccurring dreams which involved using herbs to treat various ailments, especially infertility and stroke and also heard certain strange voice directing her on how to use plants to heal the sick.

Due to that, she then left her nursing profession to set up the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services and a few years after entering the herbal industry.

Until her demise, she worked tirelessly to open branches at Atwima Koforidua, Brong Ahafo, Ohwim, off Barekese road, and the latest one at Accra Near Achimota Petroleum opp Family Life International School where various people with different sicknesses have called on her for help.

