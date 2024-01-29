Fell in the bathroom – Ghanaians react to the alleged cause of the death of Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic

- Advertisement -

The shocking death of Dr. Grace Boadu from Grace Gift Herbal Clinic has left Ghanaians teary.

The said incident happened just today, 29th January 2024.

The unexpected news of her death has left many in disbelief, considering her lifelong dedication to saving lives and homes.

READ ALSO: Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic dies

Despite her expertise and experience in healing others, Dr Boadu found herself in a tragic battle for her own life, ultimately succumbing to the icy hands of death after allegedly falling in her bathhouse – As reported by an insider.

As reported, she was home alone when the unfortunate incident and it consequently led to her hospitalization and ultimate demise.

Ghanaians have taken to various social media platforms to express their sympathies for the grieving family, reflecting the impact Dr Boadu had on the lives of many.

Netizens Reactions…

Living Stone – Oh wow, that’s really shocking news. My condolences to her family. May she rest in peace

Samuel Owusu Nyantakyi – Awwww!!!! Such a nice person is gone. Rest in peace Dr. Grace Boadu

Abenaa Gold Real – May her soul Rest In Peace

Sheila Dzakwasi – Hmm her work on earth is done

Jamara Banson Amenyeku – So sad, rest well legend.

Kofi Friday Obiri – Oh how ???this is very sad. …I’m surprised…eeiii life

Sampson Nkrumah – My condolences to the families

READ ALSO: Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic dies; Ghanaians react to the tragic news