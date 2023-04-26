“She told me I look like lizard” – Man says as he angrily ends his relationship

A man has seriously ended his one-year relationship because his girlfriend told him he shares similar physical looks with a lizard.

According to him, he could not accept why his wife would say those unsavory words right in his face.

According to reports, he started to wonder what she was up to and decided to start a discussion with her while posing as someone else.

She mentioned during their conversation that she had not been in a romantic relationship for six years and went on to say that her ex-partner reminded her of a lizard.

She surprised me by sending a picture of the person after I asked for a picture of him.

Ayilu vented his frustration on Twitter as follows:

“I discovered that she was not genuinely interested in me, and was merely toying with my emotions. It happened when we were approaching the one-year mark, a beautiful Friday morning I can’t forget. So and i text this girl with a different number trying to be another guy.

“Long story short she told me she hasn’t dated in 6years and that the one she dated looked like a lizard that’s why she broke up with him, I then asked her to send me the guys pic and she sent my pic as the lizard. it was a heartbreaking realization, nd it made me question love.” He tweeted.