She treats me like a child – Maxwell laments after allegedly receiving a hot slap from Mcbrown

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah have found themselves at the center of another unverified report suggesting marital discord.



Despite consistent denials from McBrown about any issues in their union, recent rumours circulating on the internet paint a different picture, alleging a potential fallout involving a slap and physical altercation.

According to the unverified reports, Maxwell Mensah has reportedly moved out of their home following an incident where Nana Ama McBrown purportedly slapped him.



The alleged cause of the altercation is said to be related to infidelity on Maxwell’s part, leading to a heated exchange between the couple.

The reports further claim that Maxwell did not only pack his belongings but also responded with physical aggression towards Nana Ama McBrown before leaving.

As alleged in the viral rumour, Maxwell has always complained about how Mcbtown treats him like a child.

The rumours have gained momentum with speculation about Maxwell’s newfound romantic involvement with someone identified as Serwaa Prikels.

While these allegations have not been officially confirmed, they have sparked conversations and speculations about the dynamics of celebrity relationships and the challenges of navigating private matters in the public eye.

Meanwhile, Ohemaa Woyeje has also taken to the internet to stand in solidarity with Mcbrown amidst the divorce and slap reports.

