type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShip dealer pays for the release of 9 prisoners
Entertainment

Ship dealer pays for the release of 9 prisoners

By Qwame Benedict
Ship-Dealer-and-crime-check-
Ship-Dealer-and-crime-check-
- Advertisement -

Popular radio personality Oliver Khan known to many as Ship Dealer has proven that he is indeed a rich man by paying for the release of nine prisoners.

Kumasi-based sports presenter Bright Kamkam Boadu revealed this after receiving the information from the Crime Check Foundation.

According to the Sports presenter, he received an image from the Crime Check Foundation indicating that the Ship Dealer had paid an amount of Ghc 13, 320 being a fine imposed on nine prisoners by the courts.

Also Read: Ministry of Health directs staff not to use the office elevators

He stated that those nine were sentenced because they couldn’t pay their fines. But Ship Dealer came to the rescue of these nine prisoners.

Ship Dealer in his reaction to the story disclosed that at first, he didn’t want the issue to be made public but because of the nature of some people, he just decided to make it known.

Watch the video below:

Following the kind gestures, some netizens have applauded him and called him the new Christian Atsu.

Read More: Stephen Appiah look-alike pops up on social media

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 17, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1mph
    20 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News