Popular radio personality Oliver Khan known to many as Ship Dealer has proven that he is indeed a rich man by paying for the release of nine prisoners.

Kumasi-based sports presenter Bright Kamkam Boadu revealed this after receiving the information from the Crime Check Foundation.

According to the Sports presenter, he received an image from the Crime Check Foundation indicating that the Ship Dealer had paid an amount of Ghc 13, 320 being a fine imposed on nine prisoners by the courts.

He stated that those nine were sentenced because they couldn’t pay their fines. But Ship Dealer came to the rescue of these nine prisoners.

Ship Dealer in his reaction to the story disclosed that at first, he didn’t want the issue to be made public but because of the nature of some people, he just decided to make it known.

Following the kind gestures, some netizens have applauded him and called him the new Christian Atsu.

