You have made pride And Foolishness bring you down- lady pours sand into Yaw Tog’s gari

Ghanaian musician, Yaw Tog is under attack after his inability to produce another hit song for almost a year now.

An unidentified Ghanaian lady has attributed the musician’s failure to produce songs to pride and selfishness.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, the lady admitted that Yaw Tog is a very talented musician, however, God gave him the Asakaa Boys to help him become a better version of himself but Yaw felt too big to associate himself with the Asakaa Boys after getting a hit song.

According to the lady, if Yaw Tog had continued to be with the Asakaa Boys, he would still be releasing hit songs to stay relevant in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

She stated that all the people Yaw Tog was with at Asakaa are still relevant, adding that Jay Bad recently bought a new car because he is still relevant in the system and makes money from his music.

She also noted that even the new people who have surrounded themselves with the Asakaa Boys are making it big time, but Yaw Tog on the other side is still struggling to produce a song.