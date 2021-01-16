Showboy interviewed from prison; drops more secrets about Medikal and Criss Waddle

type here...
Entertainment

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Showboy Medikal Criss Waddle
The exiled member of the AMG gang, Showboy, has hit out at Criss Waddle and Medikal for not supporting him.

The musician speaking about the lack of support in the music industry pointed out that the likes of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have not supported his craft.

Showboy stated that he has paid his dues since his R2bees days and deserves some attention from the shakers of the Ghanaian music industry.

The convicted artist who now owns a record label seemed unbothered that his AMG crew do not support him insisting that he will still do his thing.

He asserted that he will continue to attack Waddle and Medikal as much as he wants because they have kicked him to the curb.

Showboy advised that musicians learn to support each other to move the industry forward.

Meanwhile, the controversial social media sensation was handed a 6-year sentence in the U.S for stabbing a friend during a fight.

Source:GHPAGE

