SHS 2 girl drops atopa video with her over 35-year-old boyfriend

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A trending video on social media which has raised eyebrows shows a very young girl believed to be in SHS 2 and just 15 years old getting intimate with her lover.

In the video, the lovers were jamming to one of the viral hit songs.

The guy was shirtless while the girl was covered in just a blanket – Because the video was made just after they had finished warming the sheets.

READ ALSO: Full video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students atopa marathon

Looking at the age difference between the two lovers, it’s believed the matured man lured the girl into his room with either money or a promise of getting her an iPhone.

There’s a new trend of men luring naive girls with the promise of buying them iPhones just to get into their pants.

Social media users who have come across this video have expressed severe worry and are currently asking about the whereabouts of the girl’s guardians.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Trending atopa video of Kwadaso SDA nursing training students

READ ALSO: Semi-nude hotel video of Hajia Bintu trends online