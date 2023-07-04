Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Hajia Bintu, the Ghanaian socialite and influencer whose claim to fame is her backside on the internet has caused a massive stir online after a semi-nude hotel video from her closet landed on the internet.

In this trending video that has set tongues wagging, Hajia Bintu was rocking a cream crochet bikini exposing her saucy thigh and hips which many men are willing to die for.

READ ALSO: Every woman is a sex symbol, my butt is my cash cow – Hajia Bintu claims

Apparently, the video was recorded by a man who was inside the hotel room with Hajia Bintu.

At the moment, we can’t tell if Hajia Bintu shares some sort of romantic ties with the man or not but some social media users have strongly opined in the comments section of the video that the invisible man is the socialite’s sugar daddy.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Hajia Bintu is a ‘witch’ – Gospel singer Cwesi Oteng states

READ ALSO: Ghanaians accuse Fella Makafui of using ‘Do As I Say’ juju she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal