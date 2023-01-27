type here...
News

SHS 2 girl quits schooling to become a hookup girl; Teaches sex styles on live radio

By Armani Brooklyn
SHS 2 girl quits schooling to become a hookup girl; Teaches sex styles on live radio
An 18-year-old SHS girl who has stopped schooling to become a hookup girl has shared her experience on live radio.

According to Angela, the young SHS girl who is now an experienced hookup girl, married men and sugar daddies cry and beg just to have sex with her because of the wild styles she gives them.

Speaking in an interview with Aunty Naa on Oyerepa FM, she bragged that she has mastered the art of having sex and that’s why married men and sugar daddies who patronize her fall madly in love with her.

Talking about some of the sex styles that make married and sugar daddies fall in love with her, she talked about the reverse cowgirl position, spoon, doggy, side-by-side scissors and others.

She also revealed that she has never gotten pregnant despite being in the prostitution business for the past 2 years and counting.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

