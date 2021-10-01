- Advertisement -

It’s unfortunate to see what’s going on in the various senior high schools in recent times.

GhPage has chanced upon a widely circulated video of two senior high school students romancing each other in the full glare of other students.

The students who are obviously lovers were seen dancing with each other and also locked lips.

The unidentified students who looked so much in love were touching each other romantically while other students watched on.

These students were not bothered about the results of their actions as they smooched each other on the balcony of their classrooms.

Watch the video below;

This video which has gone viral has received massive reactions from social media users.

Read some hilarious comments below;

she_is_pokuaa stated; “I’m sure by now their parents are watching . They are dead”.

ama21_w wrote; “This is going to end in tears”.

stitches_hub_gh added; “Waec will separate their destiny very soon”.

miss_homegirl commented; “Don’t worry when they reach legon or tech, it will tear”.

ernestayesusnr had this to say; “The rightful partners will takeover once they exit SHS”.