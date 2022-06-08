SHS student fakes his kidnap to extort money from ‘stingy’ mother

- Advertisement -

A 17-year-old Senior High student has been arrested for faking his kidnap to extort money from his mother.

The SHS 3 student identified as Obinna Nwatu was arrested by the Abia State Police Command after he confessed to planning his kidnap.

According to Obinna Nwatu, he faked his kidnap to extort money from his mother, Mrs. Rose Nwatu whom he described as stingy.

The Commissioner of police in Abia State, CP Janet Agbede confirmed the arrest and explained that it was the suspect’s brother, Wisdom Nwatu who reported the kidnap.

“Wisdom Nwatu reported to the police that his younger brother has been kidnapped. He told the police that his brother was kidnapped along Stadium road, Okpuala Ngwa by unknown hoodlums operating with ash colour Sienna, with registration number unknown, when he went to buy recharge card.

However, after investigation, the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Command arrested one Chinaza Favour Ukaigwe whose bank account was used to receive a ransom of Two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) only. Chinaza Favour Ukaigwe told the police after arrest that Obinna Nwatu faked his own kidnap.

Obinna and one Favour Ugorji a.k.a. “Wizzy” approached him at his shop at Aba Road Abia State and requested that he should give his bank account to enable them use and receive the school fees of their young sister. The investigation further revealed that Obinna Nwatu and Ugorji received through the account the sum of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) paid in as a ransom by Mrs. Rose Nwatu.

Obinna Nwatu confessed he was not actually kidnapped. He conspired with Favour Ugorji to intentionally go into hiding at a hotel along with Rhema University Road Aba”, CP Janet Agbede explained.

Obinna Nwatu is currently in police custody, but his accomplice Favour also known as Wizzy is on the run.