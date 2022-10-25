Students of St. Paul’s Senior High School (SPACO) were elated to enjoy a sumptuous meal for the first time in a long while after a philanthropist stormed the school to feed them with Jollof and chicken.

The gesture comes on the back of a viral video shared last two weeks, which captures the tertiary students being served ‘gari’ and a pot of watery soup containing only one fish meant for ten students as lunch.

The good samaritan whose name has been given only as Auntie Bee was apparently touched by the embarrassing video and decided to put smiles on the face of the malnourished students.

The situation of the students eating less nutritious food was brought to light by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei. Lack of adequate food supply had been cited but the Ministry of Education dispelled the reports.

In an update to the upsetting development, Kobby Kyei took to Twitter Monday to announce that the woman visited the school to cook and feed the children with Jollof and enough chicken for everyone.

He shared pictures with the caption: “Two weeks ago, I reported a story of how St. Paul’s SHS students are struggling to enjoy good meals. Today, a woman by name (Auntie Bee) visited the school to cook/fed the children with jollof and enough chicken.

“She promised to support them with food stuff more regularly,” Kyei added.

He however called for more support for the students indicating that the “one day mass feeding is not the main solution” to the reported shortage of food items in some Senior High Schools across the country.

On the back of the rollout of the Free SHS policy, many schools have been severely affected by the lack of funds to support the day-to-day running of their schools.

This has resulted in the overpopulation of the dormitories, lack of furniture and the serving of ‘gari’ with ‘raw soup’ as lunch. That is what the schools say they could offer.