- Advertisement -

Ghanaian nudist Shugatiti has sued a Ghanaian Pastor identified as Frank Gogo but popularly known as Prophet Ekatso for defamation.

Shugatiti and her lawyers together filed the suit at the Tema court.

According to the suit, Shugatiti is unhappy with some comments the self-styled preacher made during a radio interview about her and wants him to take back his words.

Also Read: Obrafour sues Drake for $10 million for copyright infringement

It disclosed that the Prophet claimed that Shugatiti uses a marine spirit that helps her operate her restaurant Pot of Shuga.

The Prophet during the interview also accused the nudist of indirectly buying the soul of people who visit her restaurants.

Following this, Shugatiti has chosen to take the matter to the appropriate institution to handle and settle the issue once and for all.

Also Read: Shugatiti reacts to reports of King Nasir’s arrival in Ghana

Read the suit below:

Read More: Pastor Elvis Agyemang fires and blasts King Nasir and Shugatiti on Alpha Hour