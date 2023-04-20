type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShugatiti sue a self-styled Pastor
Entertainment

Shugatiti sue a self-styled Pastor

By Qwame Benedict
Shugatiti
Shugatiti
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian nudist Shugatiti has sued a Ghanaian Pastor identified as Frank Gogo but popularly known as Prophet Ekatso for defamation.

Shugatiti and her lawyers together filed the suit at the Tema court.

According to the suit, Shugatiti is unhappy with some comments the self-styled preacher made during a radio interview about her and wants him to take back his words.

Also Read: Obrafour sues Drake for $10 million for copyright infringement

It disclosed that the Prophet claimed that Shugatiti uses a marine spirit that helps her operate her restaurant Pot of Shuga.

The Prophet during the interview also accused the nudist of indirectly buying the soul of people who visit her restaurants.

Following this, Shugatiti has chosen to take the matter to the appropriate institution to handle and settle the issue once and for all.

Also Read: Shugatiti reacts to reports of King Nasir’s arrival in Ghana

Read the suit below:

Read More: Pastor Elvis Agyemang fires and blasts King Nasir and Shugatiti on Alpha Hour

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 20, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News