Shut up, I’ve never borrowed money from you – Okudzeto Ablakwa fires back at Kennedy Agyapong

NDC chieftain and MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwa has finally responded to Kennedy Agyapong’s bold claims that he once begged him for money.

Last Monday, Kennedy Agyapong emphatically stated on GTV’s Breakfast show that Okudzeto Ablakwa came to beg him for money to contest as president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

He went on to add that, he’s very disappointed in him for always being on the neck of Nana Addo although he was once a beneficiary of the NPP.

Well, Okudzeto has fired back at Kennedy Agyapong and according to him, he has never begged the Assin Central MP for money.

During an appearance on GTV’s Breakfast show a few hours ago, he rubbished Kennedy Agypong’s claims and further dared him to provide a piece of evidence to justify his empty talks.

Okudzeto Ablakwa is reported to have said;

“Kennedy Agyapong seems to be the one taking care of everybody in the country. He has a penchant of going after the messenger when he can’t deal with the message. I have never received a dime from him“