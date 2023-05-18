Shut up your dirty mouths! Ayisha Modi descends on Ghanaians over Hajia4Real (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian music producer, socialite and showbiz critic, Ayisha Modi has waded into the ongoing national discussion concerning Hajia4Real’s $2 million romance scam.

Just three days, ago, it was confirmed that the singer has been extradited from the UK to the US for her involvement in a romance scam.

After the report went viral on social media, a lot of Ghaians took to the internet to slam her for attributing her ill-gotten wealth to hard work.

Reacting to the backlash from Ghanaians, Ayisha Modi has thrown her weight behind the Hajia4Real in this trying time.

In a now-viral self-made video, Ayisha Modi described Ghanaians gloating over the misfortunes of Hajia4Real as a bunch of wicked souls.

According to her, everyone has a skeleton in their closet but they leave it to talk about other people’s own.

Ayisha Modi went on to whine and whine about the negative discussions going on online about Hajia 4 Real which she deems as very unnecessary.

