type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShut up your dirty mouths! Ayisha Modi descends on Ghanaians over Hajia4Real...
Entertainment

Shut up your dirty mouths! Ayisha Modi descends on Ghanaians over Hajia4Real (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Shut up your dirty mouths! Ayisha Modi descends on Ghanaians over Hajia4Real (Video)
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian music producer, socialite and showbiz critic, Ayisha Modi has waded into the ongoing national discussion concerning Hajia4Real’s $2 million romance scam.

Just three days, ago, it was confirmed that the singer has been extradited from the UK to the US for her involvement in a romance scam.

After the report went viral on social media, a lot of Ghaians took to the internet to slam her for attributing her ill-gotten wealth to hard work.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real speaks; pleads not guilty to US romance scam

Popular GH musicians and big boys likely to go down with Hajia4Real

Reacting to the backlash from Ghanaians, Ayisha Modi has thrown her weight behind the Hajia4Real in this trying time.

In a now-viral self-made video, Ayisha Modi described Ghanaians gloating over the misfortunes of Hajia4Real as a bunch of wicked souls.

According to her, everyone has a skeleton in their closet but they leave it to talk about other people’s own.

Ayisha Modi went on to whine and whine about the negative discussions going on online about Hajia 4 Real which she deems as very unnecessary.

READ ALSO: Bridget Otoo reacts to Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US

READ ALSO: How Hajia4Real scammed one of her ‘Obroni’ victims $89,000 with a fake marriage certificate

    Source:https://www.ghpage.com/shut-up-your-dirty-mouths-ayisha-modi-descends-on-ghanaians-over-hajia4real-video/281877/

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 18, 2023
    Accra
    thunderstorm
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News