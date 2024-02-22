Sidechick Deborah Seyram uses powerful gods to curse blogger who accused her of infecting her sugar daddies with HIV (Video)

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian sidechick, Deborah Seyram Adablah has taken a firm stance against false allegations circulating on Snapchat spearheaded by blogger Bempah.

Just a few days ago, a Snapchat blogger simply known as Bempah took to social media to spread damaging rumours about Seyram Deborah Adablah.

As alleged by Bempah, Deborah Seyram is carrying the deadly HIV/AIDS virus and is actively spreading it within her social circles.

In response to these allegations, Seyram has not taken the matter lightly and decided to address the issue head-on.

In a dramatic display captured on video, Seyram can be seen using a red liquid, a symbolic representation in traditional beliefs, to rain curses on Bempah for defaming her character.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bempah has further alleged that Seyram had previously accused him of being gay.

In what appears to be a retaliatory move, Bempah chose to retaliate by spreading false information about Seyram having the deadly HIV/AIDS virus.

