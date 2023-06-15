type here...
Sidechick who dragged First Atlantic Bank CFO to court goes semi-nude on TikTok

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Deborah Seyram, the side chick who dragged First Atlantic Bank CFO, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako to court has left social media users little to imagination after sharing a semi-nude video of herself on TikTok.

In a trending video, Deborah was in a matching bra and panties as she showed her full flesh to her followers on the video-sharing platform.

READ ALSO: First Atlantic Bank CFO vs Deborah: Court seizes car given to Sidechick

photos of the side chick who sued First Atlantic Bank CFO

Men who have come across the circulating video have concluded, Debby’s banging body is the reason Mr Ernest Kwesi Nimak was spending tons of money on her.

Some have even left their love proposal notes in the comments section of the video.

Click on this LINK to watch the video.

READ ALSO: Side Chick sues First Atlantic Bank Manager for failing to fulfil promises made to her during their affair

    Source:GHpage

