Award-winning Ghanaian diva who performs under the stage name Efya has sparked wild pregnancy rumours on the internet after a video of her happily dancing at an event landed on social media.

As seen in the video, Efya who once had a flat tummy has suddenly developed a bloated stomach just like a pregnant woman.

According to social media users who have seen the trending video, Efya’s overnight tummy development is nothing but pregnancy.

Others have also rubbished the claims that the ‘One Of Your Own’ hitmaker is pregnant.

Efya herself is yet to break since about her reported pregnancy which has since taken over social media trends.

