Sista Afia reacts to trending reports of Lilwin chopping her ‘basabasa’ and dumping her

The reports that Sister Afia once dated Lilwin originated from Instagram after a user accused the songstress of sleeping with multiple male and female celebrities.

According to the accuser, Lilwin dumped Sista Afia after getting what he wanted.

He also hilariously remarked that Ghana will shake the day Sista Afia also released her memoir just like how social media went ablaze when Yvonne Nelson launched her ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’ book.

Reacting to the disturbing reports, Sista Afia has maintained that she has never dated or slept with Lilwin.

According to her, the bearer of the fake news just wants to tarnish her image and shared earned reputation.

