Gradually, our female musicians are using nudes as a veneer to decorate their musical careers and it’s very bad and needs to be condemned.

Sista Afia, who without a second thought, it’s an exceptional diva how now joined the likes of Efia Odo, Shugatiti etc to share nudes of herself on social media.

If not for slightly showing her nudes in these pictures, Sista Afia’s trending photos would have been 100% perfct but she chose to mar the images by going semi-nude.

READ ALSO: Sista Afia makes a U-turn on her promise of going Live naked should Black Stars win against Portugal today

Slaying as usual, Sista Afia wore a silver star-studded corset gown that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

Beads were hand-beaded throughout the gown to add style and class to the outfit.

The right hip area had a portion of the fabric cut out to show some skin and almost giv9ng her vajayjay up and this is what has got Ghanaians talking.

She also showed off her beautiful tattoo located on her inner area.

Take a look at Sista Afia’s semi-nude pictures which have got Ghanaians talking…

READ ALSO: Sista Afia reveals the type of man she wants to marry