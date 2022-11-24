Sista Afia makes a U-turn on her promise of going Live naked should Black Stars win against Portugal today

Days ago, ahead of the football clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and Portugal, Musician Francisca Gawugah aka Sista Afia promised to go live naked should the Stars win.

She said she will go naked on Live video and drop herself in a pool if the Black Stars of Ghana scores against Portugal 3 nil.

Her post caused a mixed reaction on social media. Since her post about a day ago, a lot of Ghanaians have been praying for today, Thursday (the match day) to come and see the Black Stars win over Portugal so they can pleasure their eyes.

Well, Sista Afia has made a quick U-Turn at her statements. She says her earlier statements were a joke and thus, those who were in high hopes of seeing her nakedness on Ghana’s win should ‘park well,’

Commenting on a post that has her post, she confirmed that she made the remarks with no plan of doing rather was for the fun of it.

READ ALSO: I’ll go Live naked and drop myself in a pool if Ghana scores against Portugal – Sista Afia