Nana Tornado has gone hard on the twins of controversial presenter and the self-acclaimed Queen of Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger.

Tornado who used to be a very close friend of Afia in a live video has stated that its high time her twins James and John who are now over 18 years sit their mother down and advise her about her actions.

This comes after reports in the media spaces suggested that the presenter was refused entry into a flight back to Ghana because she was heavily drunk.

Following this, Tornado explained that in as much as he has issues with Afia Schwarzenegger, this was below the belt adding that Afia is just disgracing her kids.

He insisted that as a matter of urgency, her twins who are now old should sit there mother down and advice her to stop fooling because she is bringing shame to them her children.

Tornado continued that if he was to be in their shoes he woukd have drunk poison and killed himself because Afia was just disgracing them too much.

Nana Tornado also mentioned that when he was still friends with Afia Schwar, he knew how to handle her so she remain calm but since he walked away from her life, she is going crazy because there is no one to keep her in checks.

He concluded that irrespective of their differences, the airline refusing to allow her on their flight made him feel very sad for her.