Prophet Kumchacha has finally added his voice to the viral video of Anglican priest Fr. Larbi kissing students from St. Monica’s colleague of Education in Kumasi.

Prophet Kumchacha who was a guest on Best Entertainment Show with Halifax Ansah Addo stated that is not right for any pastor or man of God to plant a kiss on ladies or a woman he isn’t married to.

According to him, that act is a devilish act and should be condemned by all.

He added that the holy kiss mentioned in the Bible doesn’t mean pastors should be kissing women or church members anyhow.

Watch the video below:

The act of Rev.Fr Larbi has been condemned by many people despite some people calling themselves Concerned students of St. Monica’s colleague of Education jumping to his defence saying it was nothing.

The priest at the centre of this has apologized to the public and the entire Christendom saying he was sorry for his actions.