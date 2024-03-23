type here...
I will slap anyone who calls me AMG Medikal- rapper Medikal threatens
Entertainment

I will slap anyone who calls me AMG Medikal- rapper Medikal threatens

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
“Omo Ada” hitmaker, Medikal has announced that he is no longer a member of the renowned AMG.

The musician made this shocking disclosure via his Snapchat account.

The rapper warned that anyone who calls him by AMG or still labels him as a member of the AMG would have no option but to face his wrath.

Per the report available at our news desk, the rapper, who was known to be “AMG Medikal” has removed the AMG from his name.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Medikal has so far not given many details about why he is no longer a member of the AMG, however, we at Ghpage.com is following the story and will give you updates.

Source:GH PAGE

Saturday, March 23, 2024
