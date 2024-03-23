What Asantewaa is doing is stupid- Sunsum

- Advertisement -

Controversial Kumawood actor, Sunsum Ahuofe has waded into Tiktok star, Asantewaa’s pregnancy issues.

It would be recalled that the actress brought to social media to announce that by the grace of God, she was finally pregnant.

Many took to the comment section of her post to lambast her for being childish and not being able to keep her secret.

According to them, this is something that was supposed to be secret, hence, there was no need for the actress and Tiktoker to make it known.

Many also opined that she did well by letting Ghanaians know, at least, to let them know that she could give birth and not be as barren as people think.

Sunsum Ahuofe is the latest person to add his voice to the Asantewaa saga.

Speaking to Poleeno Multimedia, Sunsum described the actress’ act as foolishness.

According to him, Asantewaa is a public figure, and in as much as she has loved ones, she equally has enemies.

Sunsum noted that people who hate Asantewaa and wish her bad can only look at her pictures and use that to harm her and her unborn child.