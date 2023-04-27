Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty has quested if there is anything special about slay queens and side chics sleeping with married men.

Her question comes after several stories about the young lady identified as Maa Adwoa death started spreading on social media.

Maa Adwoa was allegedly killed by her police boyfriend who from sources is a married man with kids which in plain language means Maa Adwoa was just a side chic for the Police Inspector.

Empress Gifty in reacting to the story which has been trending for some days disclosed that she has been thinking about it for some time now and hasn’t been able to understand why some ladies nowadays are bent on having an affair with married men.

During a Facebook live interaction with her fans and followers, she shared this “I want to ask if sex with married men is different. How does it feel like? Is it different from the ones you have with your boyfriends’?

“If the insecurities start, it’s either they shoot or poison you. He will poison you to death. Anyone who dates a married man should be careful. It’s okay, whatever you have gained is enough. Pack and leave. Unless you tie him down somewhere or use charms on him. He will never leave his wife.

She continued: “The first sign to look out for is insecurities. When you start seeing that, leave! The second sign is that he will get abusive. He will start beating you in public and embarrassing you in front of your friends.”

“With such relationships, you don’t break things off just like that. You need to be tricky and careful. Start with fasting. Immense him in the blood of Jesus and ask God to help him take their eyes off you. Stop giving him sex,” she concluded.

