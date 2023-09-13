- Advertisement -

Former Bhim Nation signee Okailey Verse popularly known as OV has denied media reports that she is a drug addict.

The MTN hitmaker some months ago was in the news for her looks and many netizens read meaning into the whole thing suggesting that she was high on drugs and that is what is making her look that way.

Addressing the issue of being a smoker with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show, OV stated that she has never smoked in her entire life.

According to her, aside from smoking, she has never used any hard drugs as some people think but she believes people came to that conclusion because of how she looks and carries herself.

She added that what she does is just wine and does not consume any alcoholic beverages.

OV stated: “I have never smoked or indulged in hard drugs. The only thing that I love is wine and people close to me can testify. I have never smoked in my life.”

The ‘Want Me’ singer who has been missing in the industry for some time now due to some health and personal issues is back and gradually making an impact on the music scene.

She has been granting interviews in the past few days and addressing some issues she has kept within herself.

OV has so far spoken on how her boyfriend left her on the day of their wedding to travel abroad and has even dared Ayisha Modi who used to be a close friend to her former record label to provide evidence to some of her wild allegations.