LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Snr brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko gives an account on his brother's...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Snr brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko gives an account on his brother’s death

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Snr brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko gives an account on how his brother's death
Snr brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko gives an account on how his brother's death
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Movie Industry was hit with the news of the sudden demise of actor and man of God, Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Many of his colleagues and movie lovers have been mourning the late actor.

READ ALSO: Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko’s last words

The senior brother of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Isaac Darko has given a full account on how his beloved brother passed on.

Mr Isaac Darko disclosed in an interview that his brother died a natural death.

According to him, Bishop Bernard Nyarko for the past years was battling with colon cancer and cancer kept on spreading and got worse by day.

In the senior brother’s account he narrated that when his cancer kept on spreading, they were left with no choice than to take him through surgical operation.

He had his first surgical operation at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital- KATH, at this time their mother was out of the country and had to come back and take care of him.

Mr Darko again said the specialist who was treating him lived in Tema , so they had to send him to the doctor’s place for treatment as soon as possible.

He added that , it recently got serious and that pushed them to rush to the Ridge Hospital where he died.

READ ALSO: Bishop Bernard confided in me that God was punishing him for being unruly – Ola Micheal

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Snr Brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko Finally gives details, talks about mother and why they hide him

Snr Brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko Finally gives details, talks about mother and why they hide him

Posted by Yvonne on Sunday, May 3, 2020

On the issue of why none of his colleagues in the movie industry was allowed to visit him during all those times, he (Mr Isaac Darko) disclosed it was the Late Bishop Bernard Nyarko who ordered his mother not to allow Kumawood Actors and Actresses to visit him because they talk too much.

May his gentle soul rest in peace!

Previous articleBro Sammy records tribute song to Bishop Bernard Nyarko
Next articleDavido goes hard on Wizkid’s fan; says he has no manners

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Kumawood stars who recorded a video crying over Bernard Nyarko’s death are fake -Sean Paul

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Kumawood actor and musician Sean Paul has opined that all his colleague actors who recorded themselves crying over the death of...
Read more
Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey breaks silence over the sudden death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian actress, television presenter and musician, Emelia Brobbey has reacted to the sudden death of actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko.
Read more
Entertainment

Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

RASHAD -
One of the most popular viral news on social media currently is how one guy humiliated 10 ladies at yesterday's episode of...
Read more
Entertainment

Kofi Asamoah jabs Bisa Kdei for attacking the media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has recently attacked the Ghanaian media for working against him. The high life singer who...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido goes hard on Wizkid’s fan; says he has no manners

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido has landed heavily on Wizkid's fan for trying to...
Read more
Entertainment

Bro Sammy records tribute song to Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Lizbeth Brown -
Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has composed a tribute song in memory of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The emotional...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, May 4, 2020
Accra
few clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
74 %
1kmh
20 %
Mon
30 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Cause of death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko revealed

RASHAD -
GhPage.com confirmed a few moments the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, the popular Kumawood actor. The actor turned pastor,...
Read more
Entertainment

Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko’s last words

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com reported about the sudden demise of popular actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko a few minutes ago. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_stRfippgD/
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong reacts to his alleged relationship with Yvonne Nelson

Mr. Tabernacle -
A few months ago there were wild rumours that spread like fire in Ghana about the loudmouth politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong...
Read more
Entertainment

The story of Bernard Nyarko; things you didn’t know

Lizbeth Brown -
Yesterday, 2nd May 2020, GhPage.com reported about the untimely demise of popular Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The actor's...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News