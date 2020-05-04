- Advertisement -

The Ghana Movie Industry was hit with the news of the sudden demise of actor and man of God, Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Many of his colleagues and movie lovers have been mourning the late actor.

The senior brother of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Isaac Darko has given a full account on how his beloved brother passed on.

Mr Isaac Darko disclosed in an interview that his brother died a natural death.

According to him, Bishop Bernard Nyarko for the past years was battling with colon cancer and cancer kept on spreading and got worse by day.

In the senior brother’s account he narrated that when his cancer kept on spreading, they were left with no choice than to take him through surgical operation.

He had his first surgical operation at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital- KATH, at this time their mother was out of the country and had to come back and take care of him.

Mr Darko again said the specialist who was treating him lived in Tema , so they had to send him to the doctor’s place for treatment as soon as possible.

He added that , it recently got serious and that pushed them to rush to the Ridge Hospital where he died.

Snr Brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko Finally gives details, talks about mother and why they hide him

On the issue of why none of his colleagues in the movie industry was allowed to visit him during all those times, he (Mr Isaac Darko) disclosed it was the Late Bishop Bernard Nyarko who ordered his mother not to allow Kumawood Actors and Actresses to visit him because they talk too much.

May his gentle soul rest in peace!