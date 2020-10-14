Social media gets talking after video of John Dumelo’s son playing with Nadia Buari’s daughters hit social media

- Advertisement -

The son of actor cum politician John Dumelo has been sighted in a new video of social media playing and having fun with the twin daughters of actress Nadia Buari.

In a video currently going viral online, the kids of the two entertainers appeared to have been videoed in a place believed to be the home of John Dumelo.

Nadia’s twin daughters had gone to pay John Dumelo Jnr a visit at his house and they ended up spending the day together by hanging around and having fun.

They were seen running around in the house as they played with a walker.

Another snippet of the video saw the adorable celeb kids playing football and switched to play with some Lego-kind of toys.

Watch the video below:

John Dumelo Jnr plays with Nadia Buari's daughters pic.twitter.com/0SWPcbb8yb — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 14, 2020

Still the faces of the daughter failed to show up in the new video.

Read some comments below:

di_yaannn: “Just cos you don’t want her daughters faces to appear so you trim the video to 1sec smh wae nyinaa y3 as3m!?”

aabanaaba: “Girls love boys with cars?”

manasehs: “Just like Dad ??? woman go like U Booii … ??”

ngekwicarine: “Wow the girls are so big and cute????they got their mum’s hair”

__chocolate.xx: “Eeei side chicks ???”