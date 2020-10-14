type here...
GhPage Entertainment Social media gets talking after video of John Dumelo's son playing with...
Entertainment

Social media gets talking after video of John Dumelo’s son playing with Nadia Buari’s daughters hit social media

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Social media gets talking after video of John Dumelo's son playing with Nadia Buari's daughters hit social media
Nadia Buari-John Dumelo
The son of actor cum politician John Dumelo has been sighted in a new video of social media playing and having fun with the twin daughters of actress Nadia Buari.

In a video currently going viral online, the kids of the two entertainers appeared to have been videoed in a place believed to be the home of John Dumelo.

Nadia’s twin daughters had gone to pay John Dumelo Jnr a visit at his house and they ended up spending the day together by hanging around and having fun.

They were seen running around in the house as they played with a walker.

Another snippet of the video saw the adorable celeb kids playing football and switched to play with some Lego-kind of toys.

Watch the video below:

Still the faces of the daughter failed to show up in the new video.

Read some comments below:

di_yaannn: “Just cos you don’t want her daughters faces to appear so you trim the video to 1sec smh wae nyinaa y3 as3m!?”

aabanaaba: “Girls love boys with cars?”

manasehs: “Just like Dad ??? woman go like U Booii … ??”

ngekwicarine: “Wow the girls are so big and cute????they got their mum’s hair”

__chocolate.xx: “Eeei side chicks ???”

