GhPage Entertainment Social media reactions after Cyril showed baby mama for the first...
Entertainment

Social media reactions after Cyril showed baby mama for the first time

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Cyril and baby mama Eyram
Cyril and baby mama Eyram
As you know, social media users cannot sit idle and keep their mouth shut on certain issues most especially when it’s driving on a controversial and an unexpected basis.

Ghanaian social media users have once again stormed social media with massive reactions after news broke that one of YOLO star actors Aaron Adatsi has welcome a son with baby mama identified as Eyram.

READ ALSO: YOLO star Cyril welcomes a baby with his girlfriend

This has come as a surprise to all. Cyril as known by many was the cool guy type who feared to have an intimate relationship with any girl though he had eyes for Emily, real name Queenstar Anaafi.

Ardent fans and monitors of the youth series will agree with me that among all the actors in the TV series, John Peasah who has the character name as Drogba/Bra Charles was tipped to be the bad man-philanderer.

This affirmation is due to the fact that some are of the strong believe that Aaron Adatsi-Cyril can not woo a girl talk of going pants down to later impregnate her. To them, he doesn’t fit in that benchmark.

READ ALSO: Yolo actress Emily reacts after Cyril and baby mama outdoor their baby

Well, beliefs and reality are of different ‘mothers’. The actor is not as we presumed him.

We never knew he was a ‘sub shooter’ off screens. He had a girlfriend all these while he was portraying the Mr Goodman tricks.

Social media users were shocked to the bone after it surfaced that Cyril has welcomed a baby with his girlfriend. His way of showing his now-baby mama still surprises all.

The fiancée of Aaron Adatsi known as Eyram surfaced on social media out of the blue having a photoshoot with the actor with her baby bump, social media users have also reacted.

See below some few comments by netizens;

Nana Boakye: “Baby Mama Fo) ?& They Didn’t Inform We Their Social Media In-laws?..I Wish U Well..But If It End Up In Tears ?, Don’t Come And Cry On Our Shoulders Here ?”

Mòñdãÿ Börñ Fí?ã: “Woow very very beautiful”

Agyemang Lazzybeatz Daniel: “This generation hmmm..So this baby pump is it ethical to even do? This generation hmmm”.

Cyril has starred in hit movies; The Good Old Days: The Love of AA (2010), The Good Old Days: Papa Lasisi Good Bicycle (2011), HashTag (2018), Sidechic Gang (2018) and Aloevera (2020).

Source:GHPAGE

