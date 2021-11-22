type here...
Social media Users startled as Afia Schwar and Shugatiti locks lips in a new video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Self-Acclaimed Queen of Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram Model and Video Vixen Shugatiti have locked lips in a recent video.

The two socialites in the video were all over each other as Afia advised Shugatiti not to give her number to poor men.

Afia Schwarzenegger again acquainted her that profit herself to only rich men and never engage poor people.

Some Netizens, despite the video of them kissing raising a lesbobo concern, have cautioned the young video/photo model to be careful of Afia as she can at anytime pounce on her to insult her at the least chance like how she loves doing to other celebrities.

In other related news, Shugatiti in an interview revealed that at this point in her life and career, she doesn’t care about all that her parents would be saying about her now.

Speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show, Shugatiti stated emphatically that she isn’t a disgrace to her family because their opinions do not matter when it comes to her.

” I don’t care what my mom or dad has to say about me, I am living my life to the fullest and their opinion don’t matter when it comes to my life” Shugatiti disclosed.

Source:GHPAGE

