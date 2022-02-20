“Parliament House must be turned into poultry farm” – Social media user fires shots at Sam George, check his reply

- Advertisement -

A local social media user has pooh-poohed the relevance of Ghana’s Parliament House by suggesting that the place be turned into a poultry farm.

According to him, parliamentarians who have been elected by Ghanaians do not take the plight of their constituents into account and address them abandon their roles when they get into Parliament.

Replying to Sam George’s random post on Twitter, @Brabarsita expressed his frustration at the current political leadership of Ghana and stated that the leaders have failed Ghanaians.

The Ningo-Prampram MP replied by stating that he should channel his frustration and sentiment to the right quarters by holding President Akufo-Addo responsible for the despair in the country.

@Brabarsita was not perturbed by the reply he got from Sam George. He replied by stating that the Parliament house had become a ‘useless’ place which needed to be converted into a poultry house…at least the poultry will serve as food for the starving citizenry.

The comment seemed to have rubbed Sam George the wrong way, who fired shots at him by stating that he would be expecting broilers at the precints of the Parliament House as a testament to the fact that the edifice had been converted into a place for the rearing of birds.

Check Out the Back and forth below:

Sam George came back with screenshots of @BraBrarsita’s previous posts where he was campaigning for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo before the 2020 general election.

In a nutshell, Sam George intimated that he could not be bothered by the frustration of a Ghanaian who was disappointed in a government he voted for.

Sam George wrote: Herh @Brabarista so you be one of the pipo wey go carry this hardship come put wonna top wey you dey there dey talk nya? I dey go church go pray fire put your head top. If you like say fi! 4 more for your pampaso! We for lash you like 2000!