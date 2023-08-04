type here...
Soldier shares how he killed and used a huge python sent to ‘attack’ him at night [video]

By Kweku Derrick
soldier kills python for pepper soup
This may sound unbelievable, but a Nigerian soldier has recounted how he killed and consumed a huge python he believes was sent to his room to ‘attack’ him at night.

The soldier who could pass as a spiritual believer described the snake as a “weapon formed against him”, revealing he prepared pepper soup with the dangerous reptile and used its skin as a souvenir.

He shared a video of the big snake coiled up in the corner of his room in the forest where he and his colleague may have been deployed for an operation.

Watch the video below

