This may sound unbelievable, but a Nigerian soldier has recounted how he killed and consumed a huge python he believes was sent to his room to ‘attack’ him at night.

The soldier who could pass as a spiritual believer described the snake as a “weapon formed against him”, revealing he prepared pepper soup with the dangerous reptile and used its skin as a souvenir.

He shared a video of the big snake coiled up in the corner of his room in the forest where he and his colleague may have been deployed for an operation.

