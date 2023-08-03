Man divorces all his three wives on the same day as they cheat on him

- Advertisement -

A man has found himself back in the realm of singlehood after parting ways with his three wives.



Mutiacya, who was once married to three beautiful women, surprisingly ended all three marriages on the very same day.



Heartbroken and disheartened, he expressed that he could no longer bear their undesirable behavior within the confines of his home.

Thus, he made the difficult choice to separate from them.

Speaking to Afrimax English, the 55-year-old man said they all were humble and cooperated.

“They were hardworking and ready to build a big family, but they started misbehaving, something that I could not tolerate, and the decision was chasing them away. It was harsh but decent,” the father of seven said.



Living in Uganda for 34 years Mutiacya, born in Chad but lived in Uganda for over 34 years, said he provided for the women, and they lacked nothing.

However, he, unfortunately, lost his job and could not cater for their needs as he could before because of limited resources.



“I had a job, and life seemed good, and the wives loved me. However, I lost my job and failed to provide on a regular. All three women I had disrespected me, and the worst was cheating on me with men who had money. I couldn’t tolerate that and divorced them on the same day,”

