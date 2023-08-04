Couple sells their 8-months old baby to buy an iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

In a shocking and deeply troubling incident, an iPhone-obsessed couple from West Bengal, India, has been arrested and charged with the heinous act of selling their own 8-month-old baby to finance their desire for the latest version of the popular smartphone.



The disturbing news came to light when the couple started flaunting their newfound wealth and acquired iPhone 14, drawing the suspicion of their neighbours in North 24 Parganas.

Jaydev and Sathi Ghosh, a financially struggling couple, shocked their community when they suddenly began living ostentatiously and showing off their extravagant purchase.



Their neighbours, who were well aware of their modest earnings and occasional financial hardships, became increasingly suspicious of their newfound affluence.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the couple had allegedly sold their infant child to fund their iPhone 14 purchase.

The details surrounding the sale are gut-wrenching and raise questions about the ethical and moral boundaries some individuals may cross in pursuit of material possessions.

The couple’s audaciousness reached another appalling level when it was revealed that they had also attempted to sell their 7-year-old daughter but were unsuccessful in their endeavour.



The mere fact that they considered parting with their own flesh and blood for a gadget is deeply disturbing and highlights the dark side of consumerism and obsession with technology.

“After interrogation, the mother admitted to the crime and informed that she and her husband wanted to use the money to take trips across the state so that they could create content for Instagram reels,” a police official is quoted to have told Indian Express.

