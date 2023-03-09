Latest information has emerged that the ordeal suffered by some residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday did not end when they were taken into military custody.

According to reports, over 150 persons arrested during the invasion by the military and later released were subjected to further beatings while in custody.

The Military High Command has described the operation as one geared toward apprehending persons who killed a 21-year-old soldier, Sherrif Imoro.

JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbagba caught up with one of the victims who shared his ordeal in military custody

“We were taken back to Burma Camp and at Burma Camp, it wasn’t an easy task. We went through a lot,” a victim said.

According to him, when they were arrested, they were initially taken to Michel Camp after which they were transported to Burma Camp on the Commander’s orders for investigation.

“We were not beaten at Michel Camp, we were just there waiting but after that, we were taken to Burma Camp at 4:00pm. When we got to Burma Camp that was when some soldiers were around and they were beating us.”

He stated that while the beating was going on, the soldiers informed them that they were being trained to be soldiers.

“We were beaten all over our bodies from head to toe. They used rods, wires, sticks, brooms, anything they can see was used,” he recounted.

He went on to say that the rationale the soldiers explained for the beating was that they failed to offer assistance to the dying soldier when he cried for help.

“The reason they gave was that when the military man was crying for help, we the community members were even not ready to assist. They are the ones defending us so why can’t we also defend their neighbour?”