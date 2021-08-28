- Advertisement -

Actress and video vixen Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemone Brown has shared a story on how some Ghanaian celebrities ganged up to sabotage her to some Nigerian organizers.

It would be remembered that before she was brought to court following her naked photoshoot with her son, she was in Nigeria and preparing for a show.

In an interview on Neat FM, Akuapem Poloo revealed that the organisers of the show asked her to come down to Ghana and clear herself with this court before she comes back to continue the show.

According to Akuapem Poloo, during that time some Ghanaian celebrities went behind her back to tell the organisers to drop her while presenting images of people they feel are better than her for the show.

Poloo who sounded emotional about how her own colleagues tried to sabotage her shed tears during the interview and concluded that God had been so good that the organizers for the show never fell for what the people came to tell them.

She added that as it stands now, the show is still on hold and the organizers are waiting for her to be done with her court case before they continue.

Watch the interview below:

The show constitutes 12 celebrity housemates who would form two teams in the house as they go through the rudiments of building and eventually one winner will be announced at the end of the show after going through gruelling tasks.

For some time now, Poloo has been in Nigeria and has been constantly updating her fans about the upcoming show until she was arrested and incarcerated over the aforementioned incident.

Poloo said some celebs told the organizers of the show to drop her and went ahead to give them photos of their preferred candidates to replace her because her image has been dented following her court case but the Nigerian organizers of the show failed to do so.