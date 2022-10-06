“Some kids are stubborn and deserve to be beaten” – GH woman supports

- Advertisement -

Grace Adongo is a Ghanaian woman who has publicly supported the brutalization of a toddler by an older folk.

A viral video on the internet broke many hearts when a man was seen heartlessly beating up a crawling baby to a pulp.

The video generated rage on social media which resulted in many calling for the immediate of the man.

On the back of the police’s arrest of the man, Grace Adongop has begged to differ.

According to her comment which she made under a post, some kids are too troublesome and thus deserved to be put in their place.

“Why is the child your own, some are evil spirits, they come to your life to frustrate you and is only canning who can deliver them, so Ghana Police think about that,” she commented.

Many reacted to the comment by calling for her arrest for condoning abuse. Many perceive her to be an abuser who probably subjects her kids to similar humiliating treatments.

Meanwhile, the police are on a man-hunt for the accomplice who videoed the entire inhumane session. In the meantime, the man seen in the video is in the grip of the police.