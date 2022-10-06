type here...
GhPageNewsMan flogging toddler in viral video arrested - More Details
News

Man flogging toddler in viral video arrested – More Details

By Mr. Tabernacle
The new piece of information received and sighted by our outfit suggests that the man seen in the viral video subjecting a toddler to severe beating has been arrested.

According to a report by KOFI TV, the suspect whose name has been identified as Richard Kofi was picked up by the police yesterday Wednesday 5th October 2022 at Akaa Buem in the Jasikan in the Volta Region.

The arrest comes barely 24 hours after the police issued a statement Tuesday, with a 2,000cedi bounty on the man.

READ ALSO: Police searches for man flogging toddler in viral video

GhPage has also picked intel that the police also picked up the suspect’s wife who lives in a house separate from the husband. The child was also rescued from the house and placed in the care of the police.

Ghana Police are yet to release a communique on this update. Keep it locked here for more and the latest update.

