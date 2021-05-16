type here...
Entertainment

Someone offered GHC50,000 to have dinner with me – Bibi

By Kweku Derrick
Bibi date rush
Bibi, one of the female contestants of Date Rush reality TV show, has disclosed that a man recently offered a whopping GHS50,000 just to have dinner with her.

According to her, she turned down the gesture because she was scared as the money was too huge to accept.

Bibi described the large sum of cash as one of the incentives that have been presented to her after appearing on the show to find a boyfriend.

“For someone to just call you and say ‘Bibi I want to have dinner with you’ and pay you GHS50,000 for your time is unusual,” she told GHPage TV in an exclusive interview.

Bibi also alleged that a “big man” had gifted Sandra who is currently dating Bebilion a sum of GHS10,000 to go on a date with him. She said the gentleman sent the money through Mobile Money to prove his seriousness.

The aspiring actress and presenter also insisted that she is a virgin who’s never engaged in any illicit sexual activity with a man in her entire life.

Watch the full video below.

Source:GHPage

