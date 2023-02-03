A horrifying video making the rounds online captures the moment an angry son was mercilessly beating his father for bringing his side chick into their house while his mother is away.



The video shows the young man with two canes together in his left hand brutally flogging his old father believed to be in his early 70s.



In the video, some people can be seen attempting to stop him from harming his father, but they were ineffective since the son kept raising his canes up to strike the poor man’s body.

READ ALSO: Father lashes his SHS 2 daughter for visiting her boyfriend



As seen in the video, the father felt so powerless that he was forced to run into his room on his back rather than try to retaliate.



Social media users who have come across this disheartening video have concluded that the guy has cursed himself because it is an abomination for a child to hit his or her parents.



Many have opined that there is nothing on Earth which can justify a son’s assault on his biological father.



Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: Trolls mock Kwame Despite’s handsome sons over their ‘dwarf’ height