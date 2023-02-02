type here...
Trolls mock Kwame Despite's handsome sons over their 'dwarf' height
Trolls mock Kwame Despite’s handsome sons over their ‘dwarf’ height

By Kweku Derrick
Despite Saahene and brothers
Some cruel trolls have poked fun at the handsome sons of Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, after videos of their father’s birthday trended on social media.

The Despite Media chief executive turned 61 Thursday, Feb 2, 2023, and as part of activities for his big day, the millionaire and his friends who are members of the East Legon Executive Men’s club paraded the streets of Accra with over 15 G-Wagons.

Among the train were Despite’s highly fashionable sons who impressed the public with their looks in stylish and well-tailored outfits in videos circulated online.

Osei Kwame Jnr wore a white long-sleeve buttoned-up shirt paired with sky-blue trousers. Saahene Osei showcased an all-white look in a polo T-shirt and trousers. Ernest Ofori Osei wore a red and white polo shirt styled with white trousers and expensive sneakers.

Although the eye-popping video set the internet went into a frenzy, some people felt tempted to rush to social media to give negative comments about it.

These trolls felt the rich kids are handicapped in height despite having all the best luxury at their disposal thanks to their filthy rich father.

They claimed Despite’s sons are everything; they are very handsome, gentle, humble and loaded with money but look short.

    Source:GHPage

