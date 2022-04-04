- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel star and evangelist, Sonnie Badu has ridiculed Sister Derby’s new affair with yet another “small boy”.

According to savage Sonnie Badu, Sister Derby’s new boyfriend is no different from his ex-lover AMG Medikal.

This heavy jab from Sonnie Badu followed after YouTuberZionfelix shared a photo of Sister Derby and her new man with the caption: “Sister Deborah arrives at the art exhibition with her partner,”

Sonnie Badu immediately stormed the comments section and wrote “He looks like Medikal”, adding laughing emojis.

The comment from Sonnie Badu in my opinion is a big NO-NO because he wouldn’t like it if a colleague celebrity trolls his wife and himself.